Onshore work begins for Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind project

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Work is now underway to lay down the path, energy will travel, that's being produced from Dominion's Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind project.

During a Virginia Beach City Council briefing on Tuesday, Dominion gave city leaders an update on how long the onshore construction for the project will take.

The entire project is expected to be completed in 2026.

The more than 170 wind turbines will produce 6.6 gigawatts of energy to power more than 660,000 homes but the path to those homes is nothing short.

"The onshore bit we go about 4.4 miles underground from the beach to Naval Air Station Oceana and then just under 14 miles from Oceana to fentris [substation] in the city of Chesapeake," Carrie Rose Pace, with Dominion, said.

For the next two years, work will be done to create a more than 17-mile-long path of lines to bring that energy to a substation in Chesapeake.

John Hood

Work has already started at the State Military Reservation, where the energy produced from the turbines will meet the shore, just south of Croatan Beach.

"Underground is already underway out near the beach, overhead work has not been stated yet," Rose Pace said. "For that construction, that's looking like early next year."

The overhead work will begin in Chesapeake near Centerville Tpke and work its way back to Naval Air Station Oceana in Virginia Beach.

Dominion said the first signs of construction will be trees coming down along that path.

"You'll see some activity between February and mid-April and we'll make sure we'll clean up and take that debrief field out through June," Rose Pace, said.

John Hood

Some of the first neighborhoods that will see the construction of new transition lines are Indian River Farms and Indian River Woods around July.

Other neighborhoods include those behind Landstown Rd. and the Princess Anne Sports Complex.

"We are working in people's backyards in some cases and that work is going to disrupt A person's normal use of their backyard if it's within the right of way," Rose Pace said. "We just acknowledge that and we want to minimize impacts as much as we can and be good neighbors."

Dominion has created an interactive map to update residents on the project and to see if construction may happen near your home.

