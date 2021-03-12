Local menswear store, forced to adapt amid pandemic, to hold soft opening at Virginia Beach mall Friday

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The pandemic has forced many businesses to change how they operate, and one local menswear store is following suit as it moves to a new location.

Employees at Philip Michael Fashion for Men packed up the formal attire in February, closing the store on North Mall Drive. On Friday, March 12, it will reopen down the street in Lynnhaven Mall.

The owner of the business, Phil Scotti, sent News 3 pictures of the new store before Friday's soft opening. He's hoping to capitalize on the mall’s foot traffic.

Last month, Scotti spoke with News 3 reporter Antoinette DelBel about adapting to keep up with customers’ changing needs. The store, and eventually Scotti’s three other Hampton Roads locations, will transition to casualwear. Customers will soon see fewer sports coats and more comfy clothes.

Since the start of COVID-19, Scotti said sales plummeted by more than 55% as more people began working from home and big celebrations, such as weddings and proms, were canceled or scaled down.

Still, he remains hopeful the demand for suits will soon make a comeback as more people are vaccinated against the virus.

The grand opening for the Lynnhaven Mall location is slated for Friday, April 2.