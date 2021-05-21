Movie buffs rejoice! Several Hampton Roads Regal Theatres open Friday

Many Regal Theatres are now opening after being hit hard with closures during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Currently Regal is showing movies like Spiral: SAW and Wrath of Man. Regal said they are excited to open doors and begin sharing their love of movies with fans.
As they re-open, Regal said it will remain committed to the safety of patrons and employees.
The list of theaters re-opening in Hampton Roads Friday, May 21 are:
- Virginia Beach, Regal Columbus
- Chesapeake, Regal Greenbrier
- Suffolk, Regal Harbour View Grande
- Newport News, Regal Kiln Creek
- Norfolk, Regal Macarthur Center & RPX
- Williamsburg, Regal New Town
- Virginia Beach, Regal Strawbridge Marketplace
Regal said the rest of their theatres will be opening over the next couple of weeks.