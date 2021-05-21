Watch
We're Open

Actions

Movie buffs rejoice! Several Hampton Roads Regal Theatres open Friday

items.[0].image.alt
Jae C. Hong/AP
An employee cleans the seats in preparation for reopening at a Regal move theater in Irvine, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Virus Outbreak California
Posted at 5:30 AM, May 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-21 05:30:45-04

Many Regal Theatres are now opening after being hit hard with closures during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Currently Regal is showing movies like Spiral: SAW and Wrath of Man. Regal said they are excited to open doors and begin sharing their love of movies with fans.

As they re-open, Regal said it will remain committed to the safety of patrons and employees.

The list of theaters re-opening in Hampton Roads Friday, May 21 are:

Regal said the rest of their theatres will be opening over the next couple of weeks.

Click here for more We're Open coverage.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your guide to the 2021 Virginia Elections