Movie buffs rejoice! Several Hampton Roads Regal Theatres open Friday

Many Regal Theatres are now opening after being hit hard with closures during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Currently Regal is showing movies like Spiral: SAW and Wrath of Man. Regal said they are excited to open doors and begin sharing their love of movies with fans.

As they re-open, Regal said it will remain committed to the safety of patrons and employees.

The list of theaters re-opening in Hampton Roads Friday, May 21 are:

Regal said the rest of their theatres will be opening over the next couple of weeks.

