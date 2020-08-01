'Princess Parties' making wishes come true across Hampton Roads during pandemic

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A local company is making wishes come true during the pandemic.

Princess Parties is bringing some virtual magic to events across Hampton Roads.

Leslie North, the owner of the company, told News 3 how special it is to have a positive impact during this time.

“So many children, their dream is to meet this magical person that they've seen on screen over and over and over again. It's really fulfilling something wonderful and magical for them. What I started doing were FaceTime calls or Zoom calls - whatever the client wants - where they get 15 minutes with the princess live in person, and the princess will chat with the child for 10 minutes or so and sing their song, the signature song,” explained North.

You can find more information about availability on the Princess Parties Facebook page.

