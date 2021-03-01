We're Open: Terrie's Breakfast & Lunch serves up home cooking style food

NORFOLK, VA - It's a cozy beach themed atmosphere with simple down home cooking.

"We have daily lunch specials, pork chops, ham and cabbage spaghetti on Fridays and we make a great homemade meatloaf," said Ronald Jessup, owner of Terrie's Breakfast & Lunch in Norfolk.

The food keeps the regulars trickling in, but pre-COVID this mom and pop joint used to be full.

"A lot of our customers are elderly they are scared anyway, and they don't want to come out so we started running delivery service to them," said Jessup.

Lately it's been hard to keep the doors open with COVID-19 shutting in their older crowd, an electrical fire and a plumbing issue in the last year.

"My staff has been wonderful they have really worked with me and they have donated their time, as have I and we have all gone without pay," he said.

To-go orders have helped a little, as well as a new ABC license.

"We are starting to get a younger crowd coming in for brunch," Jessup said.

Jessup says he is working hard to keep Terrie's, his mom's namesake, going three decades strong.

"We provide good food, good atmosphere, and prices are competitive," he said.

Terrie's Breakfast and Lunch is located at - 3320 N Military Hwy, Norfolk, VA 23518