Pearl Harbor Survivors Remembrance Ceremony to be held at JEB Little Creek

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The 80th anniversary of the attacks on Pearl Harbor is on Tuesday and there are events happening locally to remember that tragic day.

The attacks happened on December 7, 1941.

The Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story will honor the memory of those who made the ultimate sacrifice by hosting the Annual Pearl Harbor Survivors Remembrance Ceremony on December 7. More than 3,600 servicemen were wounded or lost their lives on that day and propelled the United States into World War II.

The service at the Joint Expeditionary Base is not open to the public but News 3 will be there and will live stream the event in this story starting at 10:55 a.m.

It will begin at the JEB Little Creek Chapel and transition over to the Pearl Harbor Monument.

Active duty service members and members of the Pearl Harbor Survivors Association will be in attendance.

Guest speakers for the service will be the Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story Sailor of the Year Culinary Specialist 1st Class Joi Morrison.

The Pearl Harbor memorial was built and dedicated in 1990 by the PHSA Tidewater Chapter 2. An expansion to the monument was completed in 2001 which includes 184 names of known local survivors of the attack.