Watch
NewsPearl Harbor Remembrance Day

Actions

Pearl Harbor Survivors Remembrance Ceremony to be held at JEB Little Creek

items.[0].image.alt
AP
In this Dec. 7, 1941, file photo, part of the hull of the capsized USS Oklahoma is seen at right as the battleship USS West Virginia, center, begins to sink after suffering heavy damage, while the USS Maryland, left, is still afloat in Pearl Harbor, Oahu, Hawaii. Pearl Harbor survivors and World War II veterans are gathering in Hawaii this week to remember those killed in the Dec. 7, 1941 attack. Those attending will observe a moment of silence at 7:55 a.m., the minute the bombing began. The ceremony will mark the 80th anniversary of the attack that launched the U.S. into World War II.
Pearl Harbor Anniversary
Pearl Harbor Anniversary
Posted at 10:28 AM, Dec 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-06 10:28:15-05

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The 80th anniversary of the attacks on Pearl Harbor is on Tuesday and there are events happening locally to remember that tragic day.

The attacks happened on December 7, 1941.

The Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story will honor the memory of those who made the ultimate sacrifice by hosting the Annual Pearl Harbor Survivors Remembrance Ceremony on December 7. More than 3,600 servicemen were wounded or lost their lives on that day and propelled the United States into World War II.

The service at the Joint Expeditionary Base is not open to the public but News 3 will be there and will live stream the event in this story starting at 10:55 a.m.

It will begin at the JEB Little Creek Chapel and transition over to the Pearl Harbor Monument.

Active duty service members and members of the Pearl Harbor Survivors Association will be in attendance.

Guest speakers for the service will be the Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story Sailor of the Year Culinary Specialist 1st Class Joi Morrison.

The Pearl Harbor memorial was built and dedicated in 1990 by the PHSA Tidewater Chapter 2. An expansion to the monument was completed in 2001 which includes 184 names of known local survivors of the attack.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo.png

Positively Hampton Roads

Give to the Holiday Helpers campaign