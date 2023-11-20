'People make choices between drugs & eating:' Tim Kaine and Bobby Scott discuss prescription drug costs

NORFOLK, Va. — Lowering prescription drug cost for Virginians remains a topic of discussion and many families say they would like to see that.

Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine and Virginia Rep. Bobby Scott held a round table Monday to discuss this issue across the Hampton Roads region.

The visit comes on the heels of the Biden Administration announcing all 10 manufactures whose drugs were picked for price negotiations with medicare, agreed to participate in the Inflation Reductions Actswhich will negotiate prescription drug cost for the first time in history.

At Senior Services of Southeastern Virginia, Kaine and Scott listened to concerns from individuals hoping to see change when it comes to lowering prescription drug costs.

"You get the prescription it doesn't work, and then your back back to square one. Then the second drug was $437 for a one month supply" said a concerned attendee.

Making it harder to pay for everyday needs.

"A lot of people as you say make choices between drugs and eating. It's also difficult for people to get drugs" said Cathy Wadley, who wants to see prescription drug costs drop.

Chesapeake residents like Wadley was one of many who sat in on the discussion as she details the high costs for life saving prescriptions.

"My medications have gone up a little bit. One of my medications is a very expensive one and it's for my eyes. Your not going to mess around with that so you're going to take that medication" said Wadley.

In 2020 more than 36,000 Virginians with Medicare Part D, spent more than $2,000 out of pocket for drug costs. Both Kaine and Scott voted for the IRA which allows the center for medicare and medicaid services to negotiate prescription drug prices.

Scott says this will reign in some of the middle men in terms of keeping the prices low.

To protect families from high out of pocket drug costs, state leaders also discussed and voted for the Pharmacy Benefit Manager Reform Act, to help lower drug costs to help ensure individuals can access pricing tools to compare before paying for a prescription.

"We're reducing drug prices. Insulin being the first example maximum of $35 a month for those being on medicare" said Scott.

Prescription drug provisions in the IRA already covers prescription drug costs for over 11,000 low income Virginians with medicare but state leaders say more work needs to be done.