Person killed in New Year's house fire in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A person was killed in a house fire in Henrico's Highland Springs neighborhood early New Year's morning, according to firefighters.

Crews were called to a home in the 200 block of Westover Avenue at 3:25 a.m. for a report of a fire.

When firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire coming from a two-story home's roof, doors and windows.

Officials said the home's floor was giving away, so they had to "pull out from interior attack."

Firefighters said one person died in the fire. Their name has not yet been released as officials are still working to inform the victim's next of kin.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, officials said.

