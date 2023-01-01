Watch Now
Person killed in New Year's house fire in Henrico

A person was killed in a house fire in a Henrico County neighborhood early New Year's morning, according to firefighters.
Posted at 2:53 PM, Jan 01, 2023
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A person was killed in a house fire in Henrico's Highland Springs neighborhood early New Year's morning, according to firefighters.

Crews were called to a home in the 200 block of Westover Avenue at 3:25 a.m. for a report of a fire.

When firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire coming from a two-story home's roof, doors and windows.

Officials said the home's floor was giving away, so they had to "pull out from interior attack."

Firefighters said one person died in the fire. Their name has not yet been released as officials are still working to inform the victim's next of kin.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, officials said.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

