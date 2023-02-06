Pizza shop partners with pet rescue to help animals find forever homes

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — The next time you order a pizza, it might just tempt you to add a new member to your family.

Lauri Partanio with Professional Pets Florida is partnering with PizzaVola in Riverview for a special promotion. Every pizza box will have a flyer on the front of a pet that needs to be adopted from the Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center.

The featured pets have been at the shelter for 100 days or more. The first pet featured is a pit mix named Frisco.

“So, Frisco has been at the shelter for close to 150 days. He’s great with children. We’re always looking for great partnerships like this one where we can get the word out and get them into homes as much as we can,” explained Chelsea Waldeck from Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center.

Lauri Partanio tells ABC Action News that there are about 200 copies that will go on the pizza boxes. PizzaVola will send those out for takeout as well as delivery. Those at the pizza shop say this is an important program to support.

“Pets do need a home, so I think it’s a good program, a really good program,” said Sal Evola from PizzaVola

Six pets will be featured on the first round of pizza boxes. The flyers will feature a photo of the pet, how many days they have been at the shelter, their pet ID number, and contact information for the Pet Resource Center.

Don’t forget to share your rescue dog or cat stories on the Tully’s Tails Facebook Page. We might even share it on Good Morning Tampa Bay.