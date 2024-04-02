If you’re a recent college graduate who wouldn’t mind taking a year to have some fun on the open road instead of heading straight to an office gig, there’s a new job opportunity you may want to look into.

Planters is looking for three people to drive around the country in their 26-foot-long NUTmobile for one year. The full-time paid “Peanutter” gig will last from June 2024 to June 2025.

Along with driving the NUTmobile, which the company refers to as their “rolling public relations firm on wheels,” you’ll be serving as a spokesperson for Planters and will be responsible for planning events, speaking to large groups and the media, managing the NUTmobile’s social media accounts and more.

Planters

The five-day, 40-hour workweek includes one day for travel from one location to the next, and four days for scheduled events and administrative work or interviews. You will be traveling 100% of the time and may be working weekends, weekdays, nights and holidays.

Along with being a recent college graduate, you will need a bachelor’s degree in either sales or marketing, with preferred experience in communications, advertising, public relations or a related field. Because you will be driving the NUTmobile, you will also need a valid driver’s license and will need to have organization and time management skills, plus be skilled at both written and verbal communication.

Planters

Upon completion of the one-year gig, Planters’ parent company, Hormel, says you may be eligible to interview for a full-time job within the Hormel Foods Sales organization.

While Planters does not say what the gig pays, it includes a “competitive base salary” and bonuses, plus medical and dental insurance and more. If you’d like to apply, just submit your resume and cover letter, plus a short video explaining why you should be chosen to be a Peanutter by the April 14 deadline.

Planters is hiring people to drive around in the NUTmobile for a year originally appeared on Simplemost.com