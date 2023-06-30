Podcast provider Stitcher shutting down

People who listen to podcasts on the Stitcher app will have to find another service.

A notice on its website says that Stitcher is being discontinued so its owner, SiriusXM, can incorporate podcasts into its own subscription businesses.

SiriusXM acquired Sitcher in 2020 for $320 million. At the time, the company said it would be moving forward as a "full-service platform for podcast creators, publishers, and advertisers."

Stitcher was founded in 2008. It's considered instrumental in propelling podcasts into mainstream media and pop culture.

According to a report from Triton Digital, which provides analytics for the podcast industry, Stitcher has more than 14 million weekly users and 56 million average weekly downloads.

Some of its most streamed podcasts included "My Favorite Murder," "SuperSoul Conversations from the Oprah Winfrey Network" and "Office Ladies."

In addition to distributing podcasts, Stitcher produced more than 20 original shows. Stitcher advised customers that it still plans to produce original podcasts though its Stitcher Studios and Earwolf networks.

They will be available on the Stitcher app until Aug. 29.

For those who have the paid service, Stitcher said it will stop automatic renewals on June 27. Some refunds will also be offered, depending on how and when a subscriber began receiving service.

