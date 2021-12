Hey everybody, it's your old buddies at the Act 3 podcast. We hope you had a nice holiday. Steven and Chandler are wrapping up their holiday breaks, but it's Monday, so that means you're looking for a new episode of the show, right?? Well, the guys aren't going to leave you in a lurch, in this episode they look back at all the films they've watched in 2021 and are grading them on a "Naughty or Nice" system. Enjoy this look back at 2021, and let's get ready for a ton of fun in 2022!