Act 3 Podcast: A Pirates Retrospective and Twin Movies

The Act 3 podcast is here with another new episode to help you get through the week. This week on the show we've got news on some new projects at Peacock, Chandler gives a retrospective on the "Pirates of the Caribbean" franchise, and Steven talks about how an SNL sketch can ruin a TV show. If that isn't enough, this week Steven and Chandler are beginning a look back at the phenomenon of "Twin Movies." No, not movies about twins. Twin movies are where two or more films about the same or a very similar thing are released around the same time. Like when the movies "Dante's Peak" and "Volcano" came out in the same year. It happens more often than you might think. Get in on all the fun just by clicking the play button.

Act One: News

-03:45- Loki is the biggest Marvel premiere on Disney+

-08:40- Jurassic World: Dominion extended preview will play before F9 IMAX showings

-15:55- Ted series from Seth Macfarlane in development at Peacock

-18:45- MacGruber series at Peacock brings together impressive cast

Act Two: What We're Watching

-22:35- Steven: The Wire, Mare of Easttown

-29:00- Chandler: Pirates of the Caribbean retrospective

Act Three: Featured Topic

-47:35- Looking back at the fascinating phenomenon of "Twin Movies"