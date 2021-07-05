Act 3 Podcast: An Alien TV Series and the Star Wars Prequel Showdown

On this episode of Act 3, we're talking about more casting news for "Knives Out 2" and a possible TV series based in the "Alien" franchise? Steven and Chandler argue over the merits of the Star Wars prequel films, and give a ranking on where they stand on the individual films in the series. And, the guys revisit twin films from recent history. That's films about a very similar topic or concept that are released around the same time. Also Chandler does a ton of voice work on this episode, so if you're a fan of the impressions, click that play button!

Time Codes:

Act One: News

-02:00- Knives Out 2 adds Ethan Hawke and begins shooting in Greece

-04:50- Alien TV series coming from Fargo showrunner Noah Hawley

-11:40- Transformers: Rise of the Beasts casts Ron Perlman

Act Two: What We're Watching

-19:30- Chandler: The Great on Hulu

-22:55- Steven: Star Wars Prequel showdown

Act Three: Featured Topic

-36:30- Looking at the strange phenomenon of "Twin Movies", Part 2