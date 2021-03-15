Act 3 Podcast: "Coming 2 America" and "Avatar" to Reclaim Box Office Title?

"Avatar" is poised to reclaim the #1 spot at the global box office, a slew of directors announce their next projects, and Steven and Chandler are taking a trip to Zamunda to check out "Coming 2 America." Other talking points for this jam-packed episode include: Ranking the "Meet the Parents" film, YouTube rabbit holes, the good and bad of "WandaVision" and internet hype culture. There's all that and more, all you have to do is click the play button!

Act One: News

-03:35- Avatar has reclaimed the #1 All-Time Box Office record with a re-release

-09:45- Kenneth Branagh to direct a biopic about the Bee Gees

-15:15- Steven Spielberg to direct movie based on his own childhood

-18:20- Michael B. Jordan confirmed to direct third Creed film

Act Two: What We're Watching

-22:40- Chandler: Locke, There's Something About Mary, Meet The Parents

-30:25- Steven: Binging with Babish, Toy Galaxy

Act Three: Featured Topic

-36:55- Discussing Coming 2 America, the long awaited comedy sequel starring Eddie Murphy, available now on Amazon Prime

Post-Credits

-01:01:10- Breaking down and evaluating Marvel's WandaVision