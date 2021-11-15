Act 3 Podcast: Disney + Day and "Red Notice"

It's been a week of big announcements coming out of Disney on the 2nd anniversary of Disney +. We've got all the announcements and reactions about what to expect on Disney + for the next year. Also, Movie Pass is trying to make a comeback and there's a couple of delays in the news this week. If that's not enough, Steven and Chandler are talking about the #1 movie on Netflix, "Red Notice," starring Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot. If you want to talk movies, have a few laughs and just generally have a good time, click the play button and hang out with us!

Time Codes:

Act One: News

-03:10 - Disney + Day Announcements and Reactions

-15:30 - Movie Pass aiming to make a comback

-19:40- Paramount Delays the next films in the Transformers and Star Trek Franchises

-22:30- Disney announces Patty Jenkins' Star Wars spinoff "Rogue Squadron" is delayed infefinately

Act Two: What We're Watching

-26:10- Chandler: "The French Dispatch"

-29:05- Steven: "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings"

Act Three: Featured Topic

-39:10- Disscussing "Red Notice" starring Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot. Now streaming on Netflix

-51:48- Spoilers