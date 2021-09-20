Act 3 Podcast: Do We Need Another "Predator" Film and "My Son"

Do we need another film in the "Predator" franchise? That's one of the subjects Steven and Chandler are tackling this week. Director Dan Trachtenberg has wrapped filming on the newest "Predator" film. Chandler is very excited. Steven, not so much.

The guys are also discussing the implications of Christopher Nolan taking his new film to Universal, casting news from the Willy Wonka prequel film, and some hilarious casting for a sequel to the 80's comedy "Twins."

Also this week, Act 3 is discussing "My Son," a new film starring James McAvoy and Claire Foy currently streaming on Peacock. The interesting bit here is that James McAvoy was not given a script or dialogue for this movie. Does his entirely improvised performance elevate this film? Check out what Steven and Chandler think, all in his episode of Act 3!

Time Codes:

Act One: News

-02:05- Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik will cover Jeopardy! host gig through 2021

-03:30- Christopher Nolan leaves WB, takes new film to Universal

-10:20- Wonka adds Keegan-Michael Key alongside Timothée Chalamet

-14:00- New Predator film wraps filming

-24:40- Twins sequel Triplets announced, Tracy Morgan joins Schwarzenegger and DeVito

Act Two: What We're Watching

-26:55- Chandler: The White Lotus

-30:50- Steven: I Am The Night, Only Murders In The Building

Act Three: Featured Topic

-38:15- Discussing My Son, the new film on Peacock Premium that features a fully improvised performance from James McAvoy

-51:45- Spoilers

