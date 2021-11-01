Act 3 Podcast: "Dune: Part One" and Was "Jurassic Park 3" Actually Good?

This week the Act 3 the regular crew is back together again and ready to tackle one of the biggest films of the year. That's right, Steven and Chandler are talking about Denis Villeneuve's "Dune." Is this big screen adaptation of the classic sci-fi novel the next Star Wars? Tune in to see what they think! Other talking points include: Dune getting a sequel, what's next for Brendan Fraser, and is "Jurassic Park 3" the under-rated film we remember??

Time Codes:-01:01:25- Spoilers

Act One: News

-06:10- DUNE: Part Two gets the official greenlight

-12:05- Ana De Armas in talks to lead a John Wick spinoff film

-17:00- Brendan Fraser joins HBO Max's Batgirl film

-20:50- Pixar's Lightyear gets its first trailer

Act Two: What We're Watching

-30:15- Chandler: The Last Duel

-40:30- Steven: Jurassic Park III

Act Three: Featured Topic

-54:25- Discussing DUNE, the highly-anticipated adaptation of the pivotal sci-fi novel, starring Timothée Chalamet, Oscar Isaac, Rebecca Ferguson, and more

