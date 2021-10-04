Watch
NewsPodcastsAct 3 Podcast

Actions

Act 3 Podcast: "Gladiator 2" and a Clooney/Pitt Reunion

items.[0].image.alt
News 3
Act 3 Podcast - updated look graphic
Posted at 4:56 PM, Oct 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-04 16:56:20-04

It's been a long week (dang straight, brother) over here at the offices of the Act 3 podcast, but Steven and Chandler have a new episode to help you kick your work week off right.

Talking points this week include: More casting news for the Wonka prequel film, a George Clooney/Brad Pitt reunion, and Ridley Scott claims that "Gladiator 2" is going to happen.

Sit back, relax, and click the play button.

Time Codes:

Act One: News

-02:00- Wonka adds Olivia Colman and Rowan Atkinson as filming commences

-08:40- SNL's Beck Bennet leaves the show after 8 seasons

-12:15- George Clooney and Brad Pitt teaming up for new movie with "Spider-Man" Director Jon Watts

-17:40- Ridley Scott says "Gladiator 2" might finally happen, but not with that crazy script from 20 years ago

Act Two: What We're Watching

-25:55- Chandler: Star Wars Visions, Only Murders In The Building, Impeachment: American Crime Story

-33:05- Steven: Sharp Objects, Big Little Lies S2

Act Three: Featured Topic

-41:50- Revisiting the beloved topic of "Twin Movies", films released around the same time that also happen to feature very similar stories

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your guide to the 2021 Virginia Elections