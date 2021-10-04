Act 3 Podcast: "Gladiator 2" and a Clooney/Pitt Reunion

It's been a long week (dang straight, brother) over here at the offices of the Act 3 podcast, but Steven and Chandler have a new episode to help you kick your work week off right.
Talking points this week include: More casting news for the Wonka prequel film, a George Clooney/Brad Pitt reunion, and Ridley Scott claims that "Gladiator 2" is going to happen.
Sit back, relax, and click the play button.
Time Codes:
Act One: News
-02:00- Wonka adds Olivia Colman and Rowan Atkinson as filming commences
-08:40- SNL's Beck Bennet leaves the show after 8 seasons
-12:15- George Clooney and Brad Pitt teaming up for new movie with "Spider-Man" Director Jon Watts
-17:40- Ridley Scott says "Gladiator 2" might finally happen, but not with that crazy script from 20 years ago
Act Two: What We're Watching
-25:55- Chandler: Star Wars Visions, Only Murders In The Building, Impeachment: American Crime Story
-33:05- Steven: Sharp Objects, Big Little Lies S2
Act Three: Featured Topic
-41:50- Revisiting the beloved topic of "Twin Movies", films released around the same time that also happen to feature very similar stories