Act 3 Podcast: "Gladiator 2" and a Clooney/Pitt Reunion

It's been a long week (dang straight, brother) over here at the offices of the Act 3 podcast, but Steven and Chandler have a new episode to help you kick your work week off right.

Talking points this week include: More casting news for the Wonka prequel film, a George Clooney/Brad Pitt reunion, and Ridley Scott claims that "Gladiator 2" is going to happen.

Sit back, relax, and click the play button.

Time Codes:

Act One: News

-02:00- Wonka adds Olivia Colman and Rowan Atkinson as filming commences

-08:40- SNL's Beck Bennet leaves the show after 8 seasons

-12:15- George Clooney and Brad Pitt teaming up for new movie with "Spider-Man" Director Jon Watts

-17:40- Ridley Scott says "Gladiator 2" might finally happen, but not with that crazy script from 20 years ago

Act Two: What We're Watching

-25:55- Chandler: Star Wars Visions, Only Murders In The Building, Impeachment: American Crime Story

-33:05- Steven: Sharp Objects, Big Little Lies S2

Act Three: Featured Topic

-41:50- Revisiting the beloved topic of "Twin Movies", films released around the same time that also happen to feature very similar stories

