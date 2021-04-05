Act 3 Podcast: "Godzilla vs Kong" and "Knives Out" Sequels to Netflix

This week on Act 3, Steven and Chandler are discussing what feels like the first big blockbuster in a while. Big is certainly a good word to use since the movie is "Godzilla vs Kong" and stars two very large CG monsters. The Monsterverse films have been a mixed bag, so how does "Godzilla vs Kong" rate? Answers to that question, as well as where you can catch the sequels to Rian Johnson's "Knives Out." who will star in Jordan Peele's next horror film, and impressions on the full cast announcement for "Obi-Won Kenobi" on Disney +, all in this episode of Act 3!

Time Codes:

Act One: News

-03:00- The Oscars ceremony will feature international hubs for nominees to appear in-person

-05:30- Netflix wins the bidding war for 2 "Knives Out" sequels

-09:00- Obi-Wan Kenobi gets a full casting announcement

-10:20- Jordan Peele's next horror film will star Steven Yeun

-13:13- DC Comics films The Trench and New Gods are officially cancelled

-15:50- The Suicide Squad gets a trailer

Act Two: What We're Watching

-18:50- Chandler: The Heartbreak Kid, Invincible

-26:40- Steven: Tenet, Celebrity Family Feud, The Gentlemen

Act Three: Featured Topic

-38:00- Discussing Godzilla vs. Kong, available in theaters and streaming on Hbo Max

-57:45- SPOILERS

