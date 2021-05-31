Act 3 Podcast: Greatest Hits Vol 1

It's Monday, that means it's time for the Act 3 podcast! This week we look back at some of the greatest hits from Act 3 history! We're talking about some of our favorite movies, one of the best years in movie history, and one of the weirdest, obscure movies that's out there. If you're looking to laugh, cry, and learn a thing or two, all you need to do is click the play button!

Time Codes:

Act One: Personal Top 3

-1:12 - Steven and Chandler talk about their personal favorite movies of the last 3 decades

Act Two: Don's Plum

-25:35- Steven and Chandler: "Don's Plum", The Controversial Lost Movie Starring Leonardo DiCaprio And Tobey Maguire

Act Three: The Films of 1999

-45:30- Taking a look back at 1999: one of the greatest years in film history!

Post Credits

- Beef Nugs?