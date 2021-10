Hello Act 3 listeners! This week on the Act 3 podcast Steven and Chandler are chatting about Halloween movies. Good ones, bad ones, and some movies that people might think are Halloween movies, but the boys disagree with.

Special thanks this week to TheCut.com for providing the jumping off point for this episode. If you like horror, scares, or even a movie with a nice Autumn vibe, then get in on the conversation and hit the play button.