Act 3 Podcast: "I Care a Lot" and the Golden Globes

#TheFansDemandedIt, another episode of the Act 3 podcast! With The Golden Globes in the books, Steven and Chandler are starting to speculate wildly about this year's Oscars. They're recapping the Globes ceremony and looking ahead to Oscar nominations. There's some "Pinocchio" casting news, jokes, bits and the usual check in on what everyone has been watching. And this week the Act 3 discussion is about "I Care a Lot," starring Rosamund Pike and Peter Dinklage, currently streaming on Netflix. The guys really liked this dark comedy. See if you agree with them by clicking the play button.

Time Codes:

Act One: News

-01:50- Breaking down the Golden Globes Ceremony

-21:10- Paramount+ has launched

-21:40- Pinocchio remake casts Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Cynthia Erivo

Act Two: What We're Watching

-27:20- Chandler: The Great

-34:10- Steven: Mary Poppins Returns

Act Three: Featured Topic

-38:50- Discussing I Care A Lot, the latest Golden Globe-Winning film to hit Netflix, starring Rosamund Pike

-47:40- Spoilers