Act 3 Podcast: "In the Heights" and a "Beauty and the Beast" Prequel Series

It's time for the Act 3 podcast baby! This week Steven and Chandler are talking about the musical event of the summer "In the Heights," now in theaters and streaming on HBO Max. This movie is a ton of fun and the guys have a blast discussing it. Chandler is also bringing his hot takes about "Cruella" and some of the Woody Allen film catalog, while Steven is jumping into "Loki" on Disney +. Plus there are tons of other bits and antics in store for your ears, all you need to do is click play!

Act One: News

-03:30- Ewan McGregor to star in Doug Liman's Everest

-12:10- John Wick 4 adds Hiroyuki Sanada

-16:00- Beauty and the Beast prequel series is coming together at Disney+

Act Two: What We're Watching

-21:25- Chandler: Cruella, A Rainy Day in New York, Vicky Cristina Barcelona

-40:45- Steven: Loki

Act Three: Featured Topic

-47:35- Discussing In The Heights, the latest film from Jon M. Chu, adapted from the musical by Lin-Manuel Miranda