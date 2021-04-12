Act 3 Podcast: Indiana Jones 5 Casting News and "Concrete Cowboy"

This week on Act 3, Steven is joined by special guest Mallory Hassell, who is bringing her knowledge of streaming content to discuss such topics as will Bridgerton suffer without Rege-Jean Page in season 2, what the ideal first project for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would be for Netflix, and is "Concrete Cowboy" on Netflix any good? Other topics of discussion are some pretty big casting news for "Indiana Jones 5" and "Space Jam: A New Legacy." Click the play button and join in the fun!

Time Codes:

Act One: News

-02:40- Phoebe Waller-Bridge cast as female lead in Indiana Jones 5

-05:30- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announce their first project for Neflix

-09:45- Rege-Jean Page will not return for the second season of Bridgerton

-14:40- Zendaya cast as the voice of Lola Bunny in Space Jam: A New Legacy

-19:20- Sylvester Stallone will not appear in Creed 3

Act Two: What We're Watching

-21:50- Steven: Flora and Ulysses, Sound of Metal

-29:10- Mallory: Flack

Act Three: Featured Topic

-36:50- Discussing Concrete Cowboy, now streaming on Netflix

-50:50- SPOILERS