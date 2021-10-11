Act 3 Podcast: Marvel's "What if...?" and "Venom: Let There be Carnage"

This week the Act 3 podcast dares to ask the question, "What if...?" That's right, Steven and Chandler are talking about Marvel's "What if...?" Is this essential viewing for Marvel fans or can this one be skipped? Also Chandler is reporting on "Venom: Let There be Carnage," and just what is going on with with with the latest film in the Hotel Transylvania franchise? All this and more is on store, just smash the play button!

Time Codes:

Act One: News

-02:45- Labor Disputes threaten Hollywood productions on a major scale

-06:25- Scarlett Johansson and Disney settle their lawsuit out of court

-14:25- WandaVision spin-off series starring Kathryn Hahn in the works at Disney

-17:10- Hotel Transylvania 4 was set for release October 1... and then it didn't?

Act Two: What We're Watching

-31:00- Steven: The Kid Who Would Be King

-35:05- Chandler: Venom: Let There Be Carnage

Act Three: Featured Topic

-45:25- Join us and ponder the question: "What If?" (Marvel's What If? Review)

