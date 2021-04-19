Act 3 Podcast: More Indy 5 Casting and 3rd Annual Oscar Game

This week on Act 3, it's time once again for our annual Oscar game! You can listen to Steven and Chandler make their picks, and you can play along too! Also we've got some more casting for Indiana Jones 5, Steven talks about all the nominated movies he's been watching, and Chandler talks about his travels to the Orlando theme parks and how they are handling the pandemic. There's a lot of fun stuff in the show this week, click the play button and check it out!

Act One: News

-03:15- Mads Mikkelsen joins the cast of Indiana Jones 5

-07:35- Gabriel Luna joins HBO's The Last Of Us

-10:00- Lucy Liu joins the WB's Shazam sequel

-12:20- Michael B. Jordan explains why Sly Stallone won't be in Creed III

Act Two: What We're Watching

-16:20- Steven: Minari, My Octopus Teacher

-22:35- Chandler: Visiting The Orlando Theme Parks

Act Three: Featured Topic

-39:00- The Third Annual Act 3 Podcast Oscar Predictions Game!