Act 3 Podcast: Oscar Nominations and "The United States v. Billie Holiday"

Posted at 1:47 PM, Mar 22, 2021
The Oscar nominations are out and Steven and Chandler spend a bunch of time analyzing what films are up for the top awards this year. Also this week the guys are talking about "The United States v. Billie Holiday," which is currently streaming on Hulu. This one has them split on whether or not this is a good movie, but there are some things that they agree on. Check out the episode and see which Act 3 host's take on this movie you agree with.

Time Codes:

Act One: News

-02:15- Analyzing the 2021 Academy Award nominations

Act Two: What We're Watching

-27:50- Chandler: Justice League animated series
-31:10- Steven: Howard on Disney+

Act Three: Featured Topic

-38:35- Discussing The United States vs. Billie Holiday, the award winning period biopic starring Andra Day, available on Hulu

