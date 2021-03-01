Act 3 Podcast: Paramount+ Details and "Nomadland"

The Act 3 podcast has all kinds of wild stuff this week! The next Spider-Man movies officially gets a title, ViacomCBS is putting out details for their launch of Paramount+, Steven is getting deep into the Hulu content Library, and Chandler has been playing a lot of video games. The featured topic this week is "Nomadland," now streaming on Hulu. This film just won the Golden Globe in the Best Picture, Drama category and is considered the front runner for best picture at the Oscars. Does this film live up to the hype, listen to the show and find out!

Time Codes:

Act One: News

-04:00- Paramount Plus is replacing CBS All Access with some major changes

-11:00- Spider-Man: No Way Home is the official title of the third Spidey film

-18:30- Niell Blomkamp developing script for District 10

Act Two: What We're Watching

-26:25- Steven: The Handmaid's Tale, The Animaniacs

-35:30- Chandler: Pen 15, Assassin's Creed: Origins

Act Three: Featured Topic

-43:35- Discussing Nomadland, the latest film from director Chloe Zhao starring Frances Mcdormand