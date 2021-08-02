Act 3 Podcast: ScarJo vs. Disney

Ladies and gentlemen, let me welcome you to our main event. This bout will be a classic, as we have two titans getting ready to duke it out. In one corner we have Scarlett Johansson, one of the most recognizable and successful actresses working today. And in the other corner we have The Walt Disney Company, the largest and most dominant mass media company in the world.

This week on Act 3, we are covering the opening shots in the battle between ScarJo and Disney in what will surely set the stage for how the movie biz will be changing with streaming becoming a bigger and bigger factor in movie releases. Steven and Chandler have the play-by-play on all the legal filings. If all that seems boring, there's also some talk about cartoons, old movies, and the comedy career of Bob Sagat. All this can be yours, just click the play button!

Time Codes:

Act One: News

-03:40- Scarlett Johansson sues Disney over Black Widow earnings

-13:30- Netflix developing Pokémon live-action series

-19:30- J.K. Simmons in talks for HBO Max Batgirl film

Act Two: What We're Watching

-26:40- Chandler: Election

-32:10- Steven: Masters of the Universe: Revelation

Act Three: Featured Topic

-40:10- Discussing the fascinating Hollywood trend of "Twin Movies" (Part III)