Act 3 Podcast: "Space Jam: A New Legacy" and What is "Nope?"

25 years ago, someone at Warner Bros came up with the brilliant idea, "Make movie with the biggest basketball star of the time and the Looney Tunes." Now that pitch has slightly changed to "Make a movie with the biggest basketball star of the time and every character Warner Bros owns the rights to."

That, Act 3 listeners, is the pitch for "Space Jam: A New Legacy," now in theaters and streaming on HBO Max.

Steven and Chandler are here this week to discuss this movie, and they are surprisingly split on how they feel about it.

Other talking points include: Jordan Peele's next film is revealed, casting for Batgirl on HBO Max and just how is Warner Bros going to beef up HBO Max in 2022 with many of their films going back to the standard theatrical release model. All this and more are waiting for you, all you need to do is click the play button.

Time Codes:

Act One: News

-01:35- Jordan Peele's next film reveals its title and poster

-07:40- Leslie Grace (In The Heights) to play Batgirl in HBO Max film

-11:10- WB will produce at least ten films exclusively for HBO Max in 2022

-15:15- Legendary Pictures looking to be acquired by a bigger studio

Act Two: What We're Watching

-22:35- Chandler: A Quiet Place Part II

-31:00- Steven: The Late Shift

Act Three: Featured Topic

-36:05- Discussing Space Jam: A New Legacy, the long-awaited follow-up to the 1996 classic

