Act 3 Podcast: 'Spider-Man' hype and a Hogwarts reunion

This week on the Act 3 Podcast, we have a grab bag of fun things for you. Steven and Chandler are nerding out over the newest trailer for "Spider-Man: No Way Home," there's news about the next Martin Scorese movie, and HBO Max is planning a Harry Potter reunion special. Chandler shares his sandwich misadventures, and Steven continues to assert that "Spider-Man 3" has no redeeming qualities.

If that sounds like a good time, click the play button!

Time Codes:

Act One: News

-05:15 - Martin Scorsese planning a Grateful Dead biopic starring Jonah Hill

-15:00 - "A Harry Potter" Reunion Special is coming to HBO Max January 1

Act Two: What We're Watching

-19:30 - Steven: "Tiger King" Season 2

-24:00 - Chandler: The New Mini-Market at WTKR News 3

Act Three: Featured Topic

-37:00 - Speculating about the new "Spider-Man: No Way Home" trailer

