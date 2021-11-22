Watch
NewsPodcastsAct 3 Podcast

Actions

Act 3 Podcast: 'Spider-Man' hype and a Hogwarts reunion

items.[0].image.alt
News 3
20201005_115600.png
Posted at 4:26 PM, Nov 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-22 16:36:28-05

This week on the Act 3 Podcast, we have a grab bag of fun things for you. Steven and Chandler are nerding out over the newest trailer for "Spider-Man: No Way Home," there's news about the next Martin Scorese movie, and HBO Max is planning a Harry Potter reunion special. Chandler shares his sandwich misadventures, and Steven continues to assert that "Spider-Man 3" has no redeeming qualities.

If that sounds like a good time, click the play button!

Time Codes:

Act One: News

-05:15 - Martin Scorsese planning a Grateful Dead biopic starring Jonah Hill

-15:00 - "A Harry Potter" Reunion Special is coming to HBO Max January 1

Act Two: What We're Watching

-19:30 - Steven: "Tiger King" Season 2

-24:00 - Chandler: The New Mini-Market at WTKR News 3

Act Three: Featured Topic

-37:00 - Speculating about the new "Spider-Man: No Way Home" trailer

Click here for more episodes of the Act 3 Podcast.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Feed The Need Poster 2021 copy.jpg

Taking Action

Over $17,500 raised for local food banks during Feed the Need drive