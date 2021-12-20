Act 3 Podcast: "Spider-Man: No Way Home" and "The Power of the Dog"

Oh boy! This is a *big* episode of the Act 3 podcast. "Spider-Man: No Way Home" hit theaters this past weekend and broke box office records.

Steven and Chandler are talking a lot about Spider-Man in this episode. In fact, there's a bonus 4th Act this week with heavy spoiler discussion, so if you want to get in on all the Spidey talk, make sure you stick around through the end of the episode.

There is also some trailer talk about some of the newest trailers and a review of a possible Best Picture nominee, "The Power of the Dog," that is currently streaming on Netflix.

This is an action-packed episode, so what are you waiting for? Smash the play button!

Act One: News

-03:20- Trailer Talk: Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore

-10:35- Trailer Talk: Sonic The Hedgehog 2

-13:50- Trailer Talk: Ambulance

Act Two: What We're Watching

-19:45- Steven: Succession

-24:30- Chandler: Belfast, House of Gucci, West Side Story, Spider-Man: No Way Home

Act Three: Featured Topic

-42:15- Discussing The Power of the Dog, starring Benedict Cumberbatch, now streaming on Netflix

-50:40- Spoilers

Bonus Act Four

-1:05:30- Spider-Man: No Way Home with Spoilers