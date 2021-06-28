Act 3 Podcast: Spielberg and Netflix Make a Historic Deal and Pixar's "Luca"

Steven and Chandler have often joked about having a lost episode of the podcast. But this week, that joke turns into a reality. With an 11th hour realization that the podcast file for this week's show is corrupt the Act 3 boys have to pull together and figure out a plan to deliver all the film and television news and antics that help everyone get through those Monday blues.

Jump on this emotional roller coaster of an episode and take the ride with our hosts to see how they scramble to keep from letting all you loyal listeners down! Talking points include: Steven Spielberg making deals with Netflix, Harrison Ford getting injured filming Indiana Jones 5, what's next for the Transformers Franchise, and a review of Pixar's "Luca."

