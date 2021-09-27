Act 3 Podcast: Super Mario Bros Casting and "Cry Macho"

We have an action packed show this week! Steven and Chandler are breaking down this year's Emmy winners! They're also talking about news from the "Fantastic Beast" franchise and a big voice cast announcement for the new, animated Super Mario Bros film.

Plus this week the guys are reviewing the new film "Cry Macho," directed and starring Clint Eastwood. How does Clint handle wearing both the director and movie star hat in this new film? Find out in this episode of Act 3!

Time Codes:

Act One: News

-02:00- Emmy awards breakdown

-07:00- Fantastic Beasts 3 gets a title and release date

-14:15- Chris Pratt is Nintendo's Mario in the upcoming animated film

Act Two: What We're Watching

-24:00- Steven: Miss Peregrine's Home For Peculiar Children

-30:50- Chandler: Star Wars Visions, Spider-Man online rumors

Act Three: Featured Topic

-42:15- Discussing Cry Macho, Clint Eastwood's latest film, now streaming on HBO Max

-57:40- Spoilers