Act 3 Podcast: "The Father," "Another Round," and Submechanophobia

It's a double feature on Act 3 this week as Steven and Chandler talk about 2 of their favorite films from this awards season. And if you're sick of awards season talk, there's lots pop-culture in news this week as the guys discuss what's never for the Monsterverse, and there's a new king of Rotten Tomatoes as "Citizen Kane" is no longer the number 1 certified-fresh film. Plus, Chandler talks about his deep dark secrets and existential dread, while Steven desperately tries to keep the show on the rails. Pretty standard stuff, all things considered. If you enjoy movies, TV, pop-culture, or submechanophobia click the play button!

Act One: News

-04:25- Adam Wingard might make a Godzilla Vs. Kong sequel at WB

-06:50- HBO Max might introduce an ad-supported tier

-10:50- Another Round remake in the works starring Leonardo DiCaprio

-14:10- Paddington 2 surpasses Citizen Kane on Rotten Tomatoes

Act Two: What We're Watching

-22:00- Chandler: The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

-28:30- Steven: Argo

Act Three: Featured Topic

-38:05- Post Oscars Round-Up: The Father

-46:45- Post Oscars Round-Up: Another Round

