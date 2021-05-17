Act 3 Podcast: The Future of the Golden Globes and The Falcon and The Winter Soldier

Greetings Act 3 fans! There has been a ton of news about the Hollywood Foreign Press Association this week and Steven and Chandler are speculating on what will become of the Golden Globes, or if they will exist at all in the future. There has also been a ton of casting announcements for the upcoming sequel to "Knives Out," and the Act 3 boys talk about what life will be like now that the old 90-day theatrical window seems to be officially gone. All that, plus, it's finally time to discuss "The Falcon and The Winter Soldier" and see what we think about Marvel's second project designed for television. If that sounds exciting to you, hit that play button and treat yourself!

Act One: News

-02:30- NBC announces they will not air the Golden Globes in 2022

-12:15- Disney commits to the 45-day theatrical window with Shang-Chi

-17:15- Knives Out sequel casts some heavy hitters

Act Two: What We're Watching

-23:10- Steven: Allen vs. Farrow, Sasquatch

-31:00- Chandler: Avengers: Age of Ultron

Act Three: Featured Topic

-40:10- Discussing the themes of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney+

Post-Credits

-1:08:20- Friends reunion special comes May 27, has a strange lineup of guest stars