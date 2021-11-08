Watch
Act 3 Podcast: "The Harder They Fall" and Vin Diesel v. Dwayne Johnson

Posted at 2:42 PM, Nov 08, 2021
This week on Act 3, Steven and Chandler are heading back to the old West to talk about "The Harder They Fall," a new film from Jeymes Samuel now streaming on Netflix. If you are saying to yourself, "I hate westerns, those are for old people," this one is very different and the guys are going to break it all down for you in Act 3 this week. There has also been a ton of casting news in the past week and the Vin Diesel/Dwayne Johnson feud is in the news again. We'll get you caught up on all the details!

Time Codes: -46:00- Discussing The Harder They Fall, Netflix's new Neo-Western starring Idris Elba, Regina King, and Jonathan Majors

Act One: News

-02:30- Robert Downey Jr. and Matt Damon join Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer

-07:20- Gal Gadot join Disney's live-action Snow White

-14:45- Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande join Wicked

-29:00- Vin Diesel wants Dwayne Johnson to come back for Fast & Furious 10

Act Two: What We're Watching

-34:25- Chandler: Spider-Man: Miles Morales

-40:00- Steven: Disturbia

Act Three: Featured Topic

