Act 3 Podcast: "The Matrix Resurrections" and More Keaton Batman

The holidays are over and Steven and Chandler are here, ready to go back to The Matrix.

The guys have been excited for this movie for more than a year, and now that it's finally here, how does it hold up? Well there is a lot of thoughts and feelings and a lot to say about "The Matrix Resurrections" in this jam-packed episode!

There's also more drama between Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel that has everyone at Act 3 shaking their heads, and Michael Keaton just keeps popping up as Batman.

Where can you expect to see Keaton as Batman this time? That question will be answered as we jack in to the Matrix in this episode of Act 3!