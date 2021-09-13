Act 3 Podcast: "The Matrix Resurrections" First Look and "Cinderella"

This week on the Act 3 podcast, Steven and Chandler fully nerd out over the marketing and teaser trailer for "The Matrix Resurrections."

Get in on the trailer breakdown and see if you're excited about this movie at the same level that the Act 3 boys are. There's also news about Disney's next attempt to translate their Haunted Mansion attraction to film and the new project from director Christopher Nolan.

Plus, it's been 6 years since there was a big screen adaptation of the classic fairy-tale Cinderella, so it seems like it's time for another one of those. Steven and Chandler have watched "Cinderella" from director Kay Cannon and starring Camila Cabella, and you can to since it's streaming on Amazon Prime Video! See if you agree with their take, all in this episode of Act 3!

Time Codes:

Act One: News

-05:20- Owen Wilson joins LaKeith Stanfield and Tiffany Haddish in The Haunted Mansion

-08:15- Halloween Kills will release on Peacock Premium

-12:00- Christopher Nolan's next movie is about WWII and Robert Oppenheimer

-22:30- The Matrix Resurrections gets a trailer, and the crowd goes wild

Act Two: What We're Watching

-36:30- Steven: We Bought A Zoo, Vacation Friends

-45:50- Chandler: The Gateway

Act Three: Featured Topic

-54:30- Discussing Cinderella, Amazon's latest take on the beloved fairy tale, starring Camila Cabello