Act 3 Podcast: The Matrix Trilogy, Looking Back (And Forward)

The Matrix Resurrections is almost upon us, and the Act 3 Podcast is partying like it's 1999 with a retrospective look at The Matrix Trilogy! Join Chandler and guest host Joshua Wehmeyer as they discuss what The Matrix means to them, weigh the merits of the controversial sequels, and wonder could possibly be in store for the upcoming fourth film in the franchise. It's fair to say this discussion dives deep down into the proverbial "rabbit hole"! But first, updates on some major news out of Hollywood, including the upcoming sequel to Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse! It's a jam-packed, wide-reaching, meandering (but ultimately poignant?) episode of Act 3 this week, so grab some headphones and listen now!

Act One: News

-02:44- Jennifer Lawrence will play Elizabeth Holmes in Bad Blood, directed by Adam McKay

-17:15- Shang-Chi director Destin Daniel Cretton signs huge production deal with Disney

-26:30- Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse: Part One gets a trailer

Act Two: What We're Watching

-41:00- Joshua: Dexter: New Blood, The Great British Baking Show, The Witcher 3

Act Three: Featured Topic

-52:50- Seeing how deep the rabbit hole goes: Discussing The Matrix saga and speculating about the upcoming sequel, The Matrix Resurrections

