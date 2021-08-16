Act 3 Podcast: "The Suicide Squad" and Select Passages from Wikipedia

It's been 5 years since the cinematic miss that was 2016's "Suicide Squad."

Warner Bros. is taking another shot, this time with a new director and mostly all new cast. Can James Gunn, the person who brought us "Guardians of the Galaxy," deliver another hit film that deals with a dysfunctional superhero team?

Steven and Chandler are talking about that on this week's episode of Act 3. We've also got some Sonic the Hedgehog casting news, Steven watches a serious drama series, and Chandler delves deep into the wikipedia entry for 1999's "Inspector Gadget." If you like jokes, fun movie trivia, and questionable impressions, hang out with Steven and Chandler by pressing the play button!

Time Codes:

Act One: News

-01:45- Mike Richards and Mayim Bialik are the new hosts of Jeopardy

-07:00- AMC and WB agree to a 45-day theatrical window in 2022

-10:15- Idris Elba joins Sonic the Hedgehog sequel as "Knuckles"

Act Two: What We're Watching

-18:10- Steven: Dr. Death

-23:15- Chandler: Like Mike, Inspector Gadget

Act Three: Featured Topic:

-39:45- Discussing The Suicide Squad, the latest film "from the horribly beautiful mind of James Gunn"

