Act 3 Podcast: The Tale of the Spider-Man Trailer and "Reminiscence"

It's Monday, and we've got a new episode of Act 3 to kick off your week! In this episode, the twisting tale of the "Spider-man: No Way Home" trailer, Chandler talks about a new movie, and Steven talks about a movie that never existed at all. Plus the guys are reviewing "Reminiscence," directed by Lisa Joy and starring Hugh Jackman. This one is streaming on HBO Max if you want to check it out and get in on the conversation.

Click the play button and get in on all the fun!

Time Codes:

Act One: News

-02:25- WB shows The Matrix 4 and The Batman footage at CinemaCon

-11:55- Barry Jenkins' The Lion King prequel casts young Scar and Mufasa

-18:55- In The Heights' Corey Hawkins joins The Color Purple musical

-24:00- Beverly Hills Cop 4 nearing the start of production

-26:45- Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer hits the web

Act Two: What We're Watching

-37:00- Steven: The Death of "Superman Lives": What Happened?

-44:15- Chandler: Free Guy

Act Three: Featured Topic

-51:20- Discussing "Reminiscence", Hugh Jackman's latest neo-noir film, currently in theaters and streaming on HBO Max