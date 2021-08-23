Act 3 Podcast: "Vivo" and the Search for a "Jeopardy" Host Continues

It's Monday, everyone and Steven and Chandler are here to get you through this week. They've got all kinds of fun stuff for you in this episode of Act 3 including the latest developments in the ongoing "Jeopardy" host saga, release dates for upcoming projects, and some sneak peaks at the cast for the next season of "The Crown." Plus, this week the guys are reviewing Sony's new animated film, "Vivo" that is now streaming on Netflix. Get some headphones, set your volume to a good level, then click the play button and get in on all the fun!

Time Codes:

Act One: News

-03:25- Mike Richards out as Jeopardy host following controversy

-07:10- First look at The Crown's new cast members

-09:20- Hotel Transylvania 4 will likely end up at Amazon Prime

-14:20- Captain America 4 starring Anthony Mackie officially confirmed

-18:10- Fast and Furious 10 gets a release date, Justin Lin to direct

Act Two: What We're Watching

-22:05- Steven: The Handmaid's Tale, Raya and the Last Dragon

-30:20- Chandler: Suicide Squad (2016)

Act Three: Featured Topic

-41:55- Discussing Vivo, Sony's new animated musical starring Lin-Manuel Miranda

-49:20- Spoilers