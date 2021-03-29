Act 3 Podcast: Zack Snyder's Justice League, DC casting news, and Black Widow coming to Disney+

It's time to #ReviewTheSnyderCut on the Act 3 Podcast! After a years-long fan campaign begging Warner Brothers to let director Zack Snyder complete his original vision for 2017's underwhelming superhero film, Zack Snyder's Justice League has arrived. This 4 hour film is twice as long as its theatrical cut, but is it actually any better? Steven and Chandler have a great time discussing that very question in Act Three of the show. But first, we have some major news stories out of Hollywood to deal with! Oscar controversy, major superhero casting news, and more major changes to the summer movie schedule are shaking up the film world this week. Come join the fun on this week's Act 3 Podcast!

Act One: News

-03:25- Avatar is once again the #1 film at the worldwide box office

-06:45- The Oscars will be strictly in-person, no zoom speeches allowed

-12:45- WB's DC Comics movies get some big casting updates

-19:45- Regal Cinemas are reopening, and WB signs a deal to shrink their theatrical window in 2022

-24:10- Disney schedules Black Widow and Cruella for simultaneous release in theaters and on Disney+ premium

Act Two: What We're Watching

-26:40- Chandler: The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

-32:35- Steven: Pen15, Family Matters

Act Three: Featured Topic

-38:25- Discussing the fascinating filmmaking experiment known as Zack Snyder's Justice League, available to stream now on HBO Max

