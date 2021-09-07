Watch
Movie director talks about creative process and filming in Norfolk

Posted at 4:03 PM, Sep 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-07 16:03:14-04

Chandler Nunnally (co-host, the Act 3 Podcast) talked with Director Michele Civetta about his work on "The Gateway."

It is a new crime thriller movie that uses the streets of Norfolk as a stand-in for the film's setting of St. Louis, Missouri.

In the interview, Civetta goes in-depth about the history of his very diverse career, what it was like to work with such a skilled cast, and why exactly Norfolk ended up being the best place to shoot "The Gateway".

"The Gateway" stars Shea Whigham, Olivia Munn, Frank Grillo, and two-time Academy Award-nominee Bruce Dern. It is available for rental and purchase on Digital On-Demand and Blu-ray today.

