Movie director talks about creative process and filming in Norfolk

Chandler Nunnally (co-host, the Act 3 Podcast) talked with Director Michele Civetta about his work on "The Gateway."

It is a new crime thriller movie that uses the streets of Norfolk as a stand-in for the film's setting of St. Louis, Missouri.

In the interview, Civetta goes in-depth about the history of his very diverse career, what it was like to work with such a skilled cast, and why exactly Norfolk ended up being the best place to shoot "The Gateway".

"The Gateway" stars Shea Whigham, Olivia Munn, Frank Grillo, and two-time Academy Award-nominee Bruce Dern. It is available for rental and purchase on Digital On-Demand and Blu-ray today.

