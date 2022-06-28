Police: 16-year-old Franklin boy arrested after 14-year-old shot in the back

FRANKLIN, Va. - A 16-year-old is in custody after a recent shooting in Franklin injured two boys, including a 14-year-old who was shot in the back.

The shooting happened just after 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 18, when Franklin Police officers responded to the 400 block of Bogart Street for a report of shots fired, according to a press release from the Franklin Police Department. The press release was issued on Friday, June 24, six days after the incident occurred.

Upon their arrival, officers found a 14-year-old Franklin resident with a gunshot wound to his back. He was transported to CHKD for treatment of a critical injury, the release said. A 16-year-old also suffered a graze wound to the leg, which required no medical care, police said.

Officers began an investigation and a 16-year-old Franklin resident was identified as the suspect in the shooting. Police secured juvenile petitions for malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, discharging a firearm in a public place, underage possession of a firearm and reckless handling of a firearm. The suspect was arrested and taken to the Chesapeake Juvenile Detention Center.

The Southampton County Sheriff's Office and Virginia State Police assisted in the response and investigation, the release said. Anyone with information about this crime or other criminal activity within the City of Franklin is asked to call Franklin Police at 757-562-8575, Franklin Crime Solvers at 757-516-7100, or submit an anonymous tip online at p3tips.com. Information that leads to an arrest can earn the caller a cash reward while remaining anonymous.