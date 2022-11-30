Police: One dead after shooting in Henrico Walmart parking lot

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A man is dead after a shooting in a parking lot at a Henrico Walmart.

Henrico Police received a call for a shooting on Tuesday night just after 7 p.m. for the Walmart located near Parham and Quioccasin Road across from Regency Square.

At this time, the Walmart is still open. Ashley Nolan, a senior manager with Walmart Media Relations, said they are working closely with police and they will need to field any questions.

Police have not yet shared the name of the victim or a description of the suspect, however, they say there is no threat to the public.

"We're here to serve the community and we want to ensure that everyone has a safe environment so we would encourage anyone to be alert of their surroundings and report suspicious activity," Lt. Matthew Pecka with Henrico Police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact police.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.