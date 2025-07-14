Supreme Court lets Trump proceed with mass layoffs at Department of Education

The Supreme Court on Monday allowed the Trump administration to move forward with plans that could lead to the shutdown of the Department of Education.

Despite objections from the court's liberal justices, the court granted a stay that lifts a lower court’s injunction blocking mass layoffs at the agency.

The legal challenges came from two fronts: a group of school districts and education unions, and a coalition of 21 Democratic-led states. Both argued that the mass terminations left the department unable to carry out key federal obligations, including administering student aid, supporting special education services and enforcing civil rights protections.

While President Trump has acknowledged that only Congress can formally eliminate the agency, he has ordered its staff and leadership to begin winding it down through executive action.

It's an issue he campaigned on in 2024, saying he wanted to return education to the states.