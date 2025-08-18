Texas Democrats say they're ending a two-week walkout over gerrymandered US House map plan

Texas Democrats say they are ending a two-week walkout that stalled Republican efforts to redraw congressional districts to satisfy President Donald Trump's demands for a greater GOP advantage.

Democratic leaders say they will return for a second special legislative session after seeing California Democratic leaders proceed with plans to redraw their own U.S. House maps to neutralize Republican gains in Texas.

The nation's two most populous states have been at the forefront of a national fight to reshape the congressional landscape ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

Trump has sought to shore up Republicans' narrow House majority and avoid a repeat of the 2018 midterms during his first presidency, when Democrats regained House control and used their majority to stymie his agenda and twice impeach him.

Dozens of Texas House Democrats left the state more than two weeks ago to deny the GOP majority the attendance necessary to vote on redrawn maps intended to send five more Texas Republicans to Washington.

They declared victory after Republicans adjourned that first session and Democrats around the country rallied in opposition to the Trump-led gerrymandering effort.

